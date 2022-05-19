Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $375.00 at Truist Financial

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $405.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Home Depot from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $372.91.

Shares of HD stock opened at $285.18 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $280.63 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $308.48 and its 200-day moving average is $351.77. The stock has a market cap of $294.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.41. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.25%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,048,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Home Depot by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,060 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.4% in the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 9,937 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth $1,682,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2,290.6% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 25,699 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 24,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

