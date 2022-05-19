HomeServe (LON:HSV) PT Lowered to GBX 1,205 at Berenberg Bank

HomeServe (LON:HSV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,260 ($15.53) to GBX 1,205 ($14.85) in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HSV has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of HomeServe in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered HomeServe to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.03) to GBX 1,200 ($14.79) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,228 ($15.14).

LON HSV opened at GBX 1,053 ($12.98) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 875.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 835.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.30. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 578.33 ($7.13) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,125 ($13.87).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

