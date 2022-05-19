Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Announces Earnings Results

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 523.54% and a negative return on equity of 70.82%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share.

Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.07. Hookipa Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.27.

Get Hookipa Pharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 15,454 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma in the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Hookipa Pharma by 186.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 26,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hookipa Pharma from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hookipa Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Hookipa Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hookipa Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hookipa Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.