Hord (HORD) Price Tops $0.0169 on Major Exchanges

Hord (HORD) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 19th. One Hord coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hord has traded 24.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $111,757.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $263.36 or 0.00885976 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.49 or 0.00459165 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00033542 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,635.35 or 1.60251544 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00008877 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,197 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars.

