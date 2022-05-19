Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Acquires $11,700.00 in Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) Director John Frederick Barrett acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.34 per share, with a total value of $11,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,435,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,135.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 13th, John Frederick Barrett acquired 114,500 shares of Horizon Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $283,960.00.

On Monday, March 14th, John Frederick Barrett purchased 20,000 shares of Horizon Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.52 per share, with a total value of $90,400.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, John Frederick Barrett purchased 1,389 shares of Horizon Global stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $7,181.13.

NYSE:HZN opened at $2.44 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. Horizon Global Co. has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $10.14.

Horizon Global ( NYSE:HZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $164.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Horizon Global by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Horizon Global by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,884,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,761,000 after purchasing an additional 220,601 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Atlas FRM LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,989,000. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global in a report on Friday, May 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

