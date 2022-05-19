H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on H&R Block in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Get H&R Block alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $8,069,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,079,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at $1,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. 142,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,558. H&R Block has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.60. H&R Block had a return on equity of 6,248.49% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is 31.67%.

About H&R Block (Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.