Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.34 billion. Hub Group reported sales of $981.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year sales of $5.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

HUBG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leuthold Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 42,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

HUBG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,273. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.94. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

