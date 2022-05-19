HUTCHMED (LON:HCM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $146.60

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (LON:HCM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 146.60 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 155.66 ($1.92), with a volume of 1326899 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165.20 ($2.04).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 253.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 383.36.

About HUTCHMED (LON:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

