HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of HUYA opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. HUYA has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $18.13. The firm has a market cap of $947.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUYA. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on HUYA from $5.70 to $4.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. HSBC lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 849.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 8,607.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 23,843 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HUYA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

