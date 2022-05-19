I/O Coin (IOC) Market Cap Hits $332,070.63

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 81.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One I/O Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded up 56.5% against the dollar. I/O Coin has a total market cap of $332,070.63 and approximately $1,528.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.52 or 0.00189955 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006544 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002948 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00011856 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001363 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003310 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.07 or 0.00307348 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001286 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 19,585,774 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io . I/O Coin’s official Twitter account is @IO_Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “IOCoin has a strong development team backing it. The coin is X11 with proof of work and proof of stake. The proof of stake has an annualised rate of 2%. “

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

