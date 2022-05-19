Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

A number of research firms have commented on ICHR. Cowen decreased their target price on Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ichor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Ichor from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Ichor stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,645. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ichor has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $817.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.18.

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $293.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.08 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Ichor will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $72,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ichor by 232.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ichor in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

