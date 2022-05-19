Idle 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,700.00 (IDLE)

Idle (IDLE) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, Idle has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $20,700.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001658 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,510% against the dollar and now trades at $251.28 or 0.00846729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003366 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.33 or 0.00462769 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.06 or 0.00033905 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,028.46 or 1.65209138 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008924 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,099,823 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . The official website for Idle is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.