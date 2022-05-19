IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IM Cannabis Corp. is an MCO in the medical and adult-use recreational cannabis sector. It operates principally in Israel, Germany and Canada. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Israel. “

NASDAQ IMCC traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $1.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,272. IM Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 million and a PE ratio of -1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

IM Cannabis ( NASDAQ:IMCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.12). IM Cannabis had a negative net margin of 44.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $15.96 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that IM Cannabis will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMCC. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of IM Cannabis by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in IM Cannabis by 130.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,641 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in IM Cannabis during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in IM Cannabis during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Baader Bank INC boosted its position in IM Cannabis by 27.7% during the first quarter. Baader Bank INC now owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

IM Cannabis Company Profile (Get Rating)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers cannabis flowers and strain specific cannabis extracts under the IMC brand; and dried flower, pre-rolls, and pressed hash offerings under the WAGNERS and Highland Grow brands.

