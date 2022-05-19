Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Trading Up 63.9%

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd. (CVE:IDL – Get Rating) shares were up 63.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50. Approximately 5,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 1,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market capitalization of C$5.17 million and a PE ratio of -13.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.45.

About Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL)

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides digital radiography equipment in the Americas and internationally. The company offers imaging detectors; and flat panel detectors under Aquarius 8600 and VetnovaXion names. It also provides Magellan, a medical image processing software; and Sirius, a veterinary image processing software.

