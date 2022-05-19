Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Rating) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 419,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 594,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).
The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.62 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.
