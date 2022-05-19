Immotion Group (LON:IMMO) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of Immotion Group Plc (LON:IMMO – Get Rating) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05). Approximately 419,606 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 594,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.80 ($0.05).

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.62 million and a P/E ratio of -8.00.

Get Immotion Group alerts:

About Immotion Group (LON:IMMO)

Immotion Group Plc engages in the production of virtual reality (VR) experiences to partner sites on a revenue share basis. It offers solutions for edutainment, and leisure and entertainment industries, as well as sells virtual and augmented reality consumer products. The company is also involved in the design and development of software; and provision of in-home virtual reality equipment and experiences, as well as location-based entertainment services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immotion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immotion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.