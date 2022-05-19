Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Immuneering Co. (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Immuneering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Immuneering in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Immuneering stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,454. The company has a market capitalization of $117.41 million and a P/E ratio of -1.49. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $33.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.89.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. Immuneering had a negative net margin of 2,651.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.00%. Research analysts expect that Immuneering will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immuneering news, Director Ann E. Berman purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.40 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie Keating purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,900 shares of company stock worth $113,501 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMRX. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,403,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,472,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,935,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,082,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Immuneering by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 812,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 498,479 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immuneering Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the oncology and neuroscience product candidates. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 to treat solid tumors.

