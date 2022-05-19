Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 21.27

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.27 ($0.26) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:IMB opened at GBX 1,841 ($22.69) on Thursday. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.68) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,888 ($23.27). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,651.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,644.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,000 ($24.65) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.65) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,300 ($28.35) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,100 ($25.89) to GBX 2,250 ($27.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,034.33 ($25.08).

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

