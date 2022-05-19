Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Lifted to “Outperform” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Industria de Diseño Textil (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €34.00 ($35.42) to €31.00 ($32.29) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €25.50 ($26.56) target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €29.00 ($30.21) to €24.50 ($25.52) in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industria de Diseño Textil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Industria de Diseño Textil from €23.00 ($23.96) to €21.00 ($21.88) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.14.
Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil stock opened at $10.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08. Industria de Diseño Textil has a one year low of $10.27 and a one year high of $20.20.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.1807 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Industria de Diseño Textil’s payout ratio is 57.38%.
About Industria de Diseño Textil (Get Rating)
Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Industria de Diseño Textil (IDEXY)
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Receive News & Ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industria de Diseño Textil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.