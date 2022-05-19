Ingalls & Snyder LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,895,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 111.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $756,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $237.94 on Thursday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $235.54 and a 12 month high of $360.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.66.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

