Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lessened its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,524,000 after acquiring an additional 126,943 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,359,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,646,000 after acquiring an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,796,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,891 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,411,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,285,000 after acquiring an additional 159,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $36,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on OHI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.70.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $29.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.58 and a 200-day moving average of $28.90. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $24.81 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 42.99% and a return on equity of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.32%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

