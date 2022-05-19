Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $237.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $248.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.77. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.71 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 48.17%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. TheStreet raised L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

