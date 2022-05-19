Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $779,000 Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.5% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

NYSE:WY opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.37. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 27.03% and a net margin of 24.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

