Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $868,000 Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,760 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISTB. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,115.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,557,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,586,000 after buying an additional 1,429,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,447.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,420,000 after buying an additional 1,418,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,231,000 after buying an additional 810,425 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 136.5% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 979,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,022,000 after buying an additional 565,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,779,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,171,000 after buying an additional 473,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

ISTB opened at $47.70 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $51.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.40.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.