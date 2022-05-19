Ingalls & Snyder LLC Raises Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,543 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,686,475,000 after purchasing an additional 258,975 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 855,445 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in General Motors by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $779,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,422,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $496,686,000 after acquiring an additional 74,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM opened at $35.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $51.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

