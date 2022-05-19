Ingalls & Snyder LLC Reduces Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,535 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 86.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.13.

KHC stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $32.78 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.62%.

In related news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $11,510,940.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

