Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 248 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total value of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,011,416.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 25,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,966. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEG opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of -26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.54. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $58.96 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

