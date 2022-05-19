Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 277 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR opened at $159.35 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $154.23 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

