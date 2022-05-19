Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 313 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $99.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.09. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a one year low of $96.35 and a one year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

