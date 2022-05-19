Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its position in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,000 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

FSM stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.07. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $7.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( NYSE:FSM Get Rating ) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FSM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

