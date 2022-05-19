InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) Downgraded by Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
NASDAQ:INM opened at $0.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.16. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $11.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.71.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.88% of the company’s stock.
InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InMed Pharmaceuticals (INM)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Dynatrace: Fundamentals are Positive While Being Punished
Receive News & Ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.