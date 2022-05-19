Insider Buying: Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Insider Acquires 43,994 Shares of Stock

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) insider Valerie Barber Palmieri acquired 43,994 shares of Aspira Women’s Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,076.58. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 267,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,240.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.32 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.39.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Aspira Women’s Health had a negative return on equity of 102.03% and a negative net margin of 485.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 58.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspira Women’s Health during the third quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspira Women’s Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing and commercializing diagnostic tests for gynecologic disease in the United States. The company provides OVA1, OVERA, and OVA1plus to detect risk of ovarian malignancy in women with adnexal masses. It also offers ASPiRA GenetiX, a genetic test for the risk of gynecologic cancer.

