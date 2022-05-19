Insider Buying: Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Insider Buys A$35,563.67 in Stock

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Rating) insider David Harrison bought 6,719 shares of Charter Hall Long WALE REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.29 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of A$35,563.67 ($24,869.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

