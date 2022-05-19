Insider Buying: Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Insider Buys A$35,563.67 in Stock

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW – Get Rating) insider David Harrison bought 6,719 shares of Charter Hall Long WALE REIT stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$5.29 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of A$35,563.67 ($24,869.70).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Charter Hall Long WALE REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
