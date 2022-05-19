Insider Buying: Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX) Insider Purchases 95,531 Shares of Stock

Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX – Get Rating) insider Alistair Cowden acquired 95,531 shares of Firefinch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$81,487.94 ($56,984.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Firefinch Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Goulamina Lithium project that covers an area of 100 square kilometers located in the Bougouni Region of southern Mali. The company also holds interests in the Massigui and Dankassa gold projects located in southern Mali.

