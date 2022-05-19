Insider Buying: Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX) Insider Purchases 95,531 Shares of Stock

Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX – Get Rating) insider Alistair Cowden acquired 95,531 shares of Firefinch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of A$81,487.94 ($56,984.58).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.68.
About Firefinch (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Firefinch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firefinch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.