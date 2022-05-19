Insider Buying: Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC) Director Purchases 72,000 Shares of Stock

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC – Get Rating) Director Antonio Canton acquired 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$13,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,568,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,395,261.30.

Antonio Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Antonio Canton acquired 500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$92.50.

On Thursday, May 12th, Antonio Canton acquired 74,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$13,690.00.

On Tuesday, March 29th, Antonio Canton acquired 2,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$487.50.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Antonio Canton acquired 6,500 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$1,267.50.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Antonio Canton bought 10,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$2,283.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Antonio Canton bought 15,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$3,450.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Antonio Canton bought 10,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.20 per share, with a total value of C$2,000.00.

Shares of GRC stock opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21. Gold Springs Resource Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.27. The company has a market cap of C$45.83 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00.

Gold Springs Resource ( TSE:GRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Gold Springs Resource Company Profile

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,800 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

