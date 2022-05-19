Insider Buying: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Director Acquires $127,500.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) Director Scott I. Anderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 102,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

KTOS opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.80. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.54 and a 12-month high of $30.29.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $196.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.21 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,366,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,794,000 after acquiring an additional 118,080 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 25.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,561,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,464 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,896,000 after acquiring an additional 844,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,428,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $90,703,000 after acquiring an additional 452,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

