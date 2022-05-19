Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Acquires $600,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,756,694 shares in the company, valued at $587,270,082. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 35,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $311,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 750,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.86 on Thursday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in OPKO Health by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in OPKO Health by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in OPKO Health by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OPK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

