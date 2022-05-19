Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Purchases $600,000.00 in Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 195,756,694 shares in the company, valued at $587,270,082. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 16th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.98 per share, for a total transaction of $447,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 35,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $311,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 750,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00.

OPKO Health stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.65. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $5.25.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 431,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPK. Barrington Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

About OPKO Health (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

