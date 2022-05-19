Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Buys $27,625.68 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $27,625.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,475.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $3.25 on Thursday. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.
OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OPFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
