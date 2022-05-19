Insider Buying: OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Buys $27,625.68 in Stock

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Theodore G. Schwartz bought 9,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $27,625.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,475.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OPFI opened at $3.25 on Thursday. OppFi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.74.

OppFi (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. On average, equities analysts expect that OppFi Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in OppFi by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 688,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 88,782 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in OppFi in the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

OPFI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OppFi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of OppFi from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.79.

OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.

