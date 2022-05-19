Insider Buying: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Acquires 546 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Patrick C. Muttart acquired 546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$72.89 per share, with a total value of C$39,798.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$334,423.91.

TRP stock opened at C$73.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.13 billion and a PE ratio of 22.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$71.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.36. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$57.71 and a 1 year high of C$74.39.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06. The company had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 4.4499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 106.85%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TRP shares. Wolfe Research downgraded TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of TC Energy to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James set a C$73.00 price target on shares of TC Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$70.70.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.