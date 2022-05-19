Insider Buying: Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) CEO Acquires $101,920.00 in Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) CEO Darren Hawkins bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,195.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Yellow stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.
Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Yellow’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.
About Yellow (Get Rating)
Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yellow (YELL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
- The TJX Companies: It’s Not All Doom And Gloom In Retail
- Simply Good Foods Stock is Simply Looking Good Down Here
- Shoe Carnival’s Q1 Results Are No Joke, Shares Fall 15%
- Analog Devices Is Ready To Scale New Highs Despite Tech Wreck
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.