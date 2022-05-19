Insider Buying: Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) CEO Acquires $101,920.00 in Stock

Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) CEO Darren Hawkins bought 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.92 per share, for a total transaction of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 427,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,195.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Yellow stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Yellow Co. has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 3.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.31.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) earnings per share. Yellow’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yellow Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Yellow by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Yellow in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Yellow by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in Yellow in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Yellow by 135.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the period. 48.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Yellow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Yellow Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company primarily offers less-than-truckload (LTL) shipments and supply chain solutions to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods. It also provides customer-specific logistics solutions, including truckload, residential, and warehouse solutions, as well as ships apparels, appliances, automotive parts, chemicals, food, furniture, glass, machinery, metal, metal products, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, textiles, wood, and other manufactured products or components.

