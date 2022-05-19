Insider Selling: Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS) Insider Sells 145,884 Shares of Stock

Cenkos Securities plc (LON:CNKS – Get Rating) insider Julian Morse sold 145,884 shares of Cenkos Securities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £97,742.28 ($120,490.98).

Julian Morse also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cenkos Securities alerts:

On Wednesday, April 20th, Julian Morse sold 92,945 shares of Cenkos Securities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 72 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £66,920.40 ($82,495.56).

LON:CNKS opened at GBX 67 ($0.83) on Thursday. Cenkos Securities plc has a 1-year low of GBX 50.16 ($0.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 94 ($1.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 70.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 72.75. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.99 million and a PE ratio of 11.17.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a boost from Cenkos Securities’s previous dividend of $1.25. This represents a dividend yield of 5.04%. Cenkos Securities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.63%.

About Cenkos Securities (Get Rating)

Cenkos Securities plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate finance, nomad, broking and research, and execution services to small and mid-cap growth companies and investment funds in the United Kingdom. The company offers technical advice on various forms of corporate transactions, including IPOs, fundraisings, mergers and acquisitions, disposals, restructurings, and tender offers for various sectors, including technology, healthcare, energy, and industrial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenkos Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenkos Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.