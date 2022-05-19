Insider Selling: Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) CEO Sells 16,141 Shares of Stock

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $992,025.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,283 shares in the company, valued at $30,378,633.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CVLT opened at $58.52 on Thursday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.72 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.66.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $205.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 4.37%. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Commvault Systems by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,577,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 23.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,464,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 14.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CVLT. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

About Commvault Systems (Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.