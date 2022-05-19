Insider Selling: Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP) Insider Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Goldplat PLC (LON:GDP – Get Rating) insider Gerard Kisbey-Green sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £20,000 ($24,654.83).

Gerard Kisbey-Green also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goldplat alerts:

On Friday, May 6th, Gerard Kisbey-Green sold 325,000 shares of Goldplat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total value of £26,000 ($32,051.28).

Shares of GDP stock opened at GBX 7.65 ($0.09) on Thursday. Goldplat PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 8.90 ($0.11). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.84 million and a PE ratio of 4.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.26.

Goldplat PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining and exploration of gold deposits in South Africa and Ghana. Goldplat PLC was incorporated in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Goldplat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldplat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.