Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells 919 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $45,122.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,556,568.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn O’rourke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Glenn O’rourke sold 949 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $48,019.40.

On Monday, May 2nd, Glenn O’rourke sold 929 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $46,106.27.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Glenn O’rourke sold 1,441 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $78,981.21.

On Thursday, March 10th, Glenn O’rourke sold 4,686 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $262,837.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $48.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,633,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,667,096,000 after buying an additional 587,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,787,000 after buying an additional 71,477 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,011,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,372,000 after buying an additional 469,969 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,161,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $395,380,000 after buying an additional 206,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

