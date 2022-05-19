Insider Selling: Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) VP Sells $376,000.00 in Stock

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $376,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE MTRN opened at $80.22 on Thursday. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $66.92 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Materion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $449.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a boost from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Materion in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Materion by 133.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Materion by 5.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 40.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Materion by 22.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Materion by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

