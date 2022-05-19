Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Insider Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Rating) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,925 shares in the company, valued at $5,933,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of QuantumScape stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $12.30. 8,443,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,167,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.52. QuantumScape Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 48.57 and a current ratio of 48.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 7.90.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuantumScape during the first quarter worth $27,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.