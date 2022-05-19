Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Sells 3,466 Shares of Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $43,602.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,554,648.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SIBN opened at $12.86 on Thursday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $435.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 10.44.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.09). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 44.52% and a negative net margin of 67.00%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 52.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 126.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 393.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of SI-BONE from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

