Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,971 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Intel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $10,456,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,340,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,648,672. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $173.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

