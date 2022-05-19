Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $92.00.

Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $52.18 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day moving average is $69.42.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $645.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 580,300 shares of company stock worth $36,646,520. Insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 151.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 409,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,885,000 after acquiring an additional 246,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,789,000 after buying an additional 20,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,554,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,976,000 after buying an additional 246,512 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in executing, clearing, and settling trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

