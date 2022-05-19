International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Position Trimmed by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC lessened its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,192,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,611,000 after acquiring an additional 951,417 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 179.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,532,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,975,000 after buying an additional 88,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 19,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM stock traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $130.21. 133,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,557. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.20%.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

International Business Machines Company Profile (Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.